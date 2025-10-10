 
King Charles, Prince William come together before COP30 summit Brazil: Watch

Eleen Bukhari
October 10, 2025

King Charles, Prince William come together in London before COP30 summit Brazil

King Charles and Prince William have joined hands as they attend a planet-saving gala in London ahead of COP30 Summit in Brazil.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales and His Majesty shared a video as they work towards climate change and preserving the nature.

Thr future King captioned the post: "Joining global changemakers at the Natural History Museum to spotlight solutions tackling climate change and nature loss ahead of the COP30 Summit in Brazil."

"Together, we can protect the natural world - for today and for generations to come," the added.

Upon the post, Royal fans were quick to show love on the father-son duo. One wrote: "God save The King and God bless The Prince of Wales."

"What an amazing consolidation for a wonderful event..king & Prince, father & Son," another added.

"Wonderful to see The King and Prince of Wales joining forces to support initiatives they are both passionate about," a third wrote.

