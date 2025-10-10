 
Meghan Markle to join Kamal Harris, Selena Gomez in talks about women

Meghan Markle is set to be presented with new honour over women empowerment

Eleen Bukhari
October 10, 2025

Meghan Markle is all set to join leading ladies in America for a special event.

The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to come together with Kamala Harris, Selena Gomez and more at Fortune's annual Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., next week.

The mother-of-two will sit with Fortune's Alyson Shontell on coming Tuesday to discuss the launch of her lifestyle brand 'As Ever' and "navigating entrepreneurship in the public eye and building a brand that will endure."

This comes as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being presented with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award.

Speaking about it in a statement, Harry and Meghan said, "Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them. We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

