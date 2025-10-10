 
Why Kate Middleton's new plan leaves William facing 'part-time king' tag?

Kate Middleton’s quiet life plans worries palace aides

October 10, 2025

Kate Middleton’s quiet life plan sparks monarchy concern
Kate Middleton’s quiet life plan sparks monarchy concern

Kate Middleton's desire to live a simple and "off-grid" life is reportedly making royal aides worried as it can leave Prince William as a "part-time king."

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the royal couple's plan to move into Forest Lodge, an "isolated" place in Windsor Great Park, might weaken the future of the monarchy.

A royal source told the outlet that Kate "wants to live more simply, surrounded by nature and focus on her family and her health," after cancer recovery and for that she is eyeing for "Forest Lodge" an estate located in Windsor park.

"But it also means William will have to make choices about how much time he spends in London versus Windsor."

Kate's decision has already drawn criticism from close royal circles, fearing a new era of a "part-time monarchy."

"People are worried that by putting family life and privacy first, William could start to lose touch with the public," one senior palace worker said.

This even goes against late Queen Elizabeth's vision, who had "always believed visibility was essential – and some think he's pulling back more than he should."

As the royal sources claimed Forest Lodge is an "isolated" space, William and Kate will find it hard to do royal duties.

For the unversed, Kate and William are parents to three kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

