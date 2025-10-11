Why Ben Affleck feels 'heartbroken' over Jennifer Garner's new chapter?

Ben Affleck’s ‘greatest regret’ resurfaces amid Garner’s wedding plans

Ben Affleck is reportedly upset about his ex wife Jennifer Garner's upcoming marriage to her beau John Miller.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the 53-year-old actor, who parted ways with Garner in 2015 and finalized divorce in 2018, is struggling to accept the mother of his kids has moved on with a new man.

A close pal of the pair told the outlet, "Jennifer's been making plans for the wedding without much fanfare, and she's the happiest she's been in a long time. She's been telling people that John is the person she was meant to be with."

But, "for Ben, that realization has been painful – he's always had feelings for her, and now he has to accept that she's really moved on."

The former couple, who are parents to three kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, have remained on amicable terms while coparenting their kids.

A second source said of Garner's longtime partner, "John has been her anchor through everything. He's steady, thoughtful, and brings her a calm she didn't have in the past."

Ben, who finalized divorce with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, describes separation from Garner as "greatest regret" of his life.

"Ben has always felt, deep down, that Jennifer was the one for him," a source claimed.