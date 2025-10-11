Gigi Hadid recalls being 'too hard on herself' after first bold modeling gig

Gigi Hadid gets emotional reflecting on early modeling days

Gigi Hadid is proud of her teenage self, who made it to her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show a decade ago.

On Friday, the fashion brand made an announcement that the 30-year-old model is making a comeback for their show in 2025.

In the video, Gigi remembered her first ever modeling gig with Victoria's Secret that she landed in 2015 and shared how she responded to critics who shamed her

"I think I tried out two or three times before I got it, so you can imagine when I felt when I got my first show," she began.

Gigi teared up, saying, "I'm just so happy for her. She just wanted it so bad... I look back at pictures of that time and the world was so hard on her, and not just me, is hard on girls."

The model went on to say, "And then you look back at pictures and you're like, 'I was the shit.' That was an awesome time. I deserved to be there. I continue to come back to this show just so happy for that girl that got the first show and then also my teenage self who just watched the show."

The mom of one then admitted the iconic show "still makes my heart beat really fast."

"I feel the responsibility of doing the best I can for the huge team that's behind this show," she added.