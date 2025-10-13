King Charles, Prince William's rift gets worse due to his ‘prickly side'

Prince William lets out his ‘prickly side’ with cancer patient King Charles

It appears there is trouble brewing within the British royal family and its all to do with King Charles and Prince William’s rumored rift.

News about all this has been shared in a report by royal author Phil Dampier.

He recently penned a piece for Woman’s Day and pointed out how badly Prince William’s tactics are going down with his father.

According to the author, “Charles is not comfortable with aides close to William leaking nuggets of how he might operate when his time comes, as if he is a King in waiting.”

Plus, his decision to move his homebase to Forest Lodge instead of the Royal Family’s vast array of castles has also sparked friction because “Charles was hoping William would move his family into Windsor Castle, using at least one of their many homes,” according to Mr Dampier.

He also referenced an admission by royal author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell.

She said it’s mainly because “William has always had a tetchy and prickly side and likes to do things his way.”

She also noted, “there is no doubt this stems from his childhood as he saw his parents’ marriage fall apart and then, of course, suffered the death of his mother, Diana.”

“I think the King thinks he is slightly lazy,” she also went as far as to allege “but they are much closer now because they have had to cooperate, faced with Harry and Meghan’s departure and war of words.”

All in all “they have had to put up a united front for self-preservation and the future of the monarchy.” Especially considering the fact that “Harry has driven a wedge between himself and his family but brought Charles and William together.”