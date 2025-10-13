 
Palace insiders fear history repeating as William breaks from royal tradition

Prince William's push for a grounded family life reportedly worries royal insiders

October 13, 2025

Prince William’s desire to give his and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, a grounded, more ordinary upbringing is causing quiet concern among senior palace staff.

According to a new report, the Prince of Wales is focused on raising his family away from the royal mold, however, some insiders see his approach as potentially risky.

A source told Radar Online that the firm is drawing comparisons to Princess Diana’s past struggles with the “Men in Grey Suits.”

They fear that similar tensions may be resurfacing because William is determined and stubborn in his choices and insists on doing things his way.

"William's vision is rooted in normality – he wants his kids George, Charlotte and Louis to grow up grounded,” they said.

“But some of the senior staff see that as a risk. They remember Diana's battles with the Men in Grey Suits, and they see history repeating itself in a new form."

The tipster further shared, "But William is pig-headed. He's determined to do things his own way. The establishment – those Men in Grey Suits so feared and hated by Diana – are watching closely.

"They respect his instincts, but they'll never let him forget that the monarchy survives not through change alone, but through community and presenting itself as all-powerful."

