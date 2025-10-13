Insider leaks King Charles' reaction to Prince Andrew's email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles has an explosive reaction to Prince Andrew’s email leak?

An insider has finally shed light on the email leak that is plaguing Prince Andrew, as well as his brother’s reaction to the whole ordeal.

The insider spoke about the whole thing, alongside The Sun, and according to this aide the King is currently ‘utterly exasperated’ by everything that’s happening.

The email that caused all this to occur, for those unversed, is from a 2011 correspondence where the Duke of York promised his convicted sex offender pal that they are “in this together.”

Not only that, but he also urged Epstein to “rise above it” as well.

The aide explained that the King felt a wave of emotions as a result.

“There is exasperation and frustration at new revelations and that there is nothing much more that can be done,” they said, “Everything that can be done has been.”

According to The Mail on Sunday, the full email correspondence between Epstein and Andrew sees him say, “I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!! A, HRH The Duke of York, KG”.