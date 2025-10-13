 
Geo News

Insider leaks King Charles' reaction to Prince Andrew's email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles’ reaction to Prince Andrew’s email correspondence with a convicted sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein comes out

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2025

King Charles has an explosive reaction to Prince Andrew’s email leak?
King Charles has an explosive reaction to Prince Andrew’s email leak?

An insider has finally shed light on the email leak that is plaguing Prince Andrew, as well as his brother’s reaction to the whole ordeal.

The insider spoke about the whole thing, alongside The Sun, and according to this aide the King is currently ‘utterly exasperated’ by everything that’s happening.

The email that caused all this to occur, for those unversed, is from a 2011 correspondence where the Duke of York promised his convicted sex offender pal that they are “in this together.”

Not only that, but he also urged Epstein to “rise above it” as well.

The aide explained that the King felt a wave of emotions as a result.

“There is exasperation and frustration at new revelations and that there is nothing much more that can be done,” they said, “Everything that can be done has been.”

According to The Mail on Sunday, the full email correspondence between Epstein and Andrew sees him say, “I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!! A, HRH The Duke of York, KG”.

King Charles, Prince William's rift gets worse due to his ‘prickly side'
King Charles, Prince William's rift gets worse due to his ‘prickly side'
King Charles drops update for another state visit of the year
King Charles drops update for another state visit of the year
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence amid new family rift: 'today and every day'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence amid new family rift: 'today and every day'
Princess Anne takes on yet another royal role
Princess Anne takes on yet another royal role
Royal family rocked by new twist in Prince Andrew, Epstein drama
Royal family rocked by new twist in Prince Andrew, Epstein drama
Prince Harry saddened as Diana's death used to attack Meghan again
Prince Harry saddened as Diana's death used to attack Meghan again
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling to navigate new Hollywood reality
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling to navigate new Hollywood reality
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle awkward moment caught on camera
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle awkward moment caught on camera