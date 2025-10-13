Prince William, Prince of Jordan Hussein to visit RAF Benson

Prince William and Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, will visit RAF Benson, Oxfordshire on Wednesday, Kensington Palace has announced.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X and shared palace announcement.

She tweeted, “NEW, The Prince of Wales and Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, will visit RAF Benson, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday. Both are trained pilots.”

“The base provides rapid support for UK operations around the world. The visit highlights strong military links,” the royal expert said.

William and Hussein, the two heirs will tour the premises and oversee the work at the base.

They will also meet with trainee aircrew and staff of two squadrons.

William and Hussein will hear from personnel about their roles on site and experiences being deployed in operations around the world.

The Kensington Palace announcement comes hours after King Charles office confirmed the monarch will welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Windsor Castle for a three day trip in December, the first state visit by a German President for 27 years.

It will be the third state visit hosted by the British monarch this year, after King Charles welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron in July, and U.S. President Donald Trump in September.

“The President of Germany, accompanied by Frau Büdenbender, will pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom, hosted by His Majesty The King, from Wednesday 3rd December to Friday 5th December,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said on Monday.



