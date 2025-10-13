 
King Charles drops update for another state visit of the year

Following Donald Trump another state visit is being planned

By
Hiba Anjum
|

October 13, 2025

King Charles has just released a major update to the official Royal Family Instagram account, and it features insights for an upcoming state visit, with the president of Germany.

This visit is to be held on December 3rd, 2025, and last all the way until the 5th of December, 2025.

The president will also not be coming alone, for Frau Büdenbender, his first lady and former judge will also attendance.

The announcement has been shared alongside a collective collage where the King and Queen can be seen standing with the couple.

There is also a caption on the image which shares roughly the same information as the caption and reads, “His Majesty The King will host The President of the Federal Republic of Germany. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, accompanied by Frau Büdenbender for a State Visit to the UK, from Wednesday 3rd December to Friday 5th December 2025.”

Check it out Below:


