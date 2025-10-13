Meghan Markle, Harry 'baffled' by new honor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘baffled’ by the honor, they received in New York recently, it has been claimed.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, writing for his substack ShuterScoop citing royal insiders claimed even they were baffled by the honor.

“They were gracious but confused,” laughs one Hollywood insider. “You could tell they didn’t really know what the award was for.”

The royal watcher said, “What should have been a royal red-carpet victory turned into another awkward headline for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who appeared rattled and bewildered while accepting their Humanitarians of the Year award at New York’s Project Healthy Minds Gala.”

“Meghan was glowing — Harry looked like he wanted to vanish,” one guest claims and adds “The tension was obvious. Every camera flash made him flinch.”

Prince Harry’s body language ‘stiffened’ as photographers shouted their names, triggering the anxiety he has often linked to his mother late Princess Diana’s tragic death.

“He froze up — she carried the moment,” says another onlooker.

Harry and Meghan were honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit’s third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City last week.

The recognition celebrates their sustained commitment to building safer digital environments for children and families, alongside their broader contributions to global mental health support and their initiative, The Parents’ Network.