Prince Harry is fuming after Meghan Markle: ‘I went to court to stop this for Lilibet!'

Prince Harry grows angrier over Meghan Markle’s decision with Lilibet

Prince Harry has been fuming and going over the edge with his wife’s most recent decision regarding Princess Lilibet.

For those unversed, this is in reference to the recent Instagram post that Meghan shared featuring her daughter Prince Lilibet, barefoot, and in nature.

The video shows the young princess running barefoot in her garden, there is also another snap where Meghan can be seen standing, with her back against the camera, holding her daughter’s hand.

According to an insider Prince Harry has a lot of feelings regarding this.

They even went as far as to point out how Prince Harry feels pure rage over how “he went to court for privacy — now she’s putting their daughter online”.

The post of International Day of the Girl has also made Prince Harry feel “deeply uncomfortable” the same insider noted.

“He spent years fighting tabloids and paparazzi to protect his kids. Now Meghan’s the one putting them back in the spotlight.”

While the post did not show Lilibet’s face, the source claims Prince Harry did not ‘approve’ either way.

“He found out almost when the rest of us did,” the source revealed too. That’s why “He thinks she crossed a line.” However, to the Duchess her intentions were pure and “she sees it as celebrating her daughter and inspiring other girls.”

At the moment, in the duo’s Montecito house “It’s a clash of principles. She believes in visibility — he believes in protection. That tension has never really gone away.”