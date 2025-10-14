Robert Redford denied working with Barbra Streisand after their 1973 classic due to THIS

Here's why Robert Redford refrained from working with Barbra Streisand after their 1973 classic

An insider has lifted the curtain on why Robert Redford showed resentment towards sharing the screen with Barbra Streisand.

Per Radar Online, the American actor and director, who passed away on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89, was not ready to work with Streisand again on a sequel to their 1973 classic comedy-romance movie The Way We Were.

The 83-year-old actress and singer, who played the role of Katie Morosky opposite Redford’s Hubbell in the movie, forced him to work on a sequel until the day he died.

Streisand pushed his patience to the limit on the set of their classic blockbuster, due to which he had long decided to never work again with her, as per the insider.

"He [was] too much of a gentleman to say it to her face, but she drove him crazy when they were making the movie, so she [was] the last person he'd want as his leading lady," the source claimed.

"But that didn't stop her from bugging him about it. In fact, it seemed his standoffishness just seemed to spur her on,” the insider added.

Streisand often inserted herself into matters that were not hers while they were busy shooting a poignant story of a couple whose love could not survive.

The source stated, "She's strongly opinionated, and that complicates things. She nagged [director] Sydney Pollack about the script, camera angles and everything else under the sun.

"Bob was the only leading man who wouldn't be bullied by her larger-than-life personality. He'd ignore her and leave her completely in the dark as to what he was doing, and that impressed her.”

"Even after he announced his retirement in 2018, she'd still call and email and send notes to his Utah estate. But he just wished that she would leave him alone because there was no way in hell he'd ever get on a movie set again with her,” the insider concluded.