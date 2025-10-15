Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry needs his papa on ‘human level'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are aware they have to make amends with the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the UK back in 2020, know their ties to King Charles are necessary.

The source told Page Six: "They need the [Royal] Family. Meghan is aware of that.”

"Meghan knows that Harry won’t be returning to royal duties, but on a human, personal level, [she wants for him to be] able to get on good terms with his father."

This comes amid rumours that Meghan is worried about the future of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

A friend who is close to the Duchess told the Daily Mail: "At the moment she is literally lost because the whole jam-making business did not work out in the way she thought it would.

"Nobody has seen any figures, but I don't think they are that good. I know they just released a Sauvignon Blanc, but it's not going to make her lots of money because Netflix owns the business,” they add.