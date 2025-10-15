Meghan Markle pal spills truth behind ‘orchestrated' entry

Meghan Markle’s friend is setting the record straight over her Paris Fashion Week appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex, who made a surprise entry in Europe to support Balenciaga designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli, did not ‘orchestrate’ her attendance.

Speaking to The Cut, the designer noted : "Meghan and I met some years ago, and we've been texting ever since. She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show." He added: "There was no strategy or big orchestration".

The designer then added: "I didn't tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise. In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful".

This comes as Meghan’s spokesperson said: “Over the years, the duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage,” adding how Meghan is “supportive” of his “new creative chapter at Balenciaga.”