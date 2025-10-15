Prince William, Kate Middleton drop heartwarming photos from Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing enthralling photos from their ongoing trip to Northern Ireland.

The future King and Queen, who are currently on the visit to the state, have turned to their Instagram to share adorable clips of their time at Mallon Farm.

They captioned the post: “At Mallon Farm in County Tyrone, where tradition meets innovation in the revival of Northern Ireland's flax-to-linen heritage.”

“From field to fibre to fabric, Helen and Charlie are rebuilding a sustainable, local supply chain that celebrates creativity, collaboration and care for the environment.

A wonderful example of a positive, future-focused,” added the caption.

In another clip, the Prince and Princess of Wales note: “Finishing the day at Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh - a family-run farm blending tradition with innovation to create award-winning ciders and juices!

“Now three generations strong, the McKeevers are growing opportunity and sustainability at the heart of Orchard County.

“Great to see the connection and love at the heart of everything they do here,” they noted.