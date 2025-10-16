 
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa's video offers longer look at meeting with William and Kate

The Jordanian royals held a meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle on Wednesday

Abdul Hafeez
October 16, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton in a meeting with Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa 

Three hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales released a video of their meeting with Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa at Windsor Castle, the Jordanian royals shared their own footage of the visit. 

Posted on the official Instagram account of the Jordanian Crown Prince, the video offered a slightly longer look at their arrival at Windsor. 

The caption, written in both Arabic and English, simply read “At Windsor Castle”. 

Earlier, Prince William and Kate Middleton had posted a short video on their official Kensington Palace account, showing the moment they greeted Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa at the royal residence. 

William and Kate notably attended the Jordanian royals’ wedding in Amman in 2023. 

The posts from both royal households quickly drew attention online, with followers commenting on the warmth between the couples. 

The visit came during Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s official trip to London.

