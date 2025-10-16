King Charles shares emotional message amid cancer battle

Buckingham Palace shares emotional message from King Charles

King Charles has dropped a personal message to mark National Harvest Service held at Westminster Abbey.

The official Instagram handle of royal family posted a statement on behalf of King Charles on Thursday.

The message highlights the importance of those who work tirelessly to sustain the nation's food supply.

King Charles stated, "Today is a most wonderful way to celebrate our Lord's bounty through this year's National Harvest Service in the magnificent setting of Westminster Abbey."

"It is a time of year to give thanks to the custodians of our land in a tradition that stretches back centuries, yet remains ever relevant," the statement further read.

Concluding, "Their labour is the foundation of our food production, the heartbeat of rural communities and vital to the protection of the natural landscapes we all treasure so dearly."

This comes after the monarch's face-to-face meeting with the well known Indigenous Brazilian leader and environmentalist Chief Raoni Metuktire.

Buckingham Palace dropped photo from the meeting featuring King Charles and the Brazilian leader shaking hand.