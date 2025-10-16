Meghan Markle pays tribute to Dolly Parton

Meghan Markle shared a behind-the-scenes video from Washington DC set to Dolly Parton's iconic song "9 to 5".

The video showcases Markle's 24-hour impact and fun moments in D.C., highlighting her appreciation for the women who support her.

Dolly Parton: File photo

According to royal watchers, Meghan's caption, "Love being surrounded by strong women supporting each other!", echoes the themes of female empowerment and hard work that "9 to 5" embodies.

They said the song choice is a nod to Parton's legacy and her influence on women's rights and empowerment.

The video is the latest example of Markle's appreciation for Parton's music and message.

Parton has previously expressed her desire to have tea with Kate Middleton, after initially turning down an invitation due to a packed schedule.