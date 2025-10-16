 
Geo News

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Dolly Parton

Meghan Markle shared her video with Dolly Parton's song

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 16, 2025

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Dolly Parton
Meghan Markle pays tribute to Dolly Parton 

Meghan Markle shared a behind-the-scenes video from Washington DC set to Dolly Parton's iconic song "9 to 5". 

The video showcases Markle's 24-hour impact and fun moments in D.C., highlighting her appreciation for the women who support her. 

Dolly Parton: File photo
Dolly Parton: File photo

According to royal watchers, Meghan's caption, "Love being surrounded by strong women supporting each other!", echoes the themes of female empowerment and hard work that "9 to 5" embodies. 

They said the song choice is a nod to Parton's legacy and her influence on women's rights and empowerment. 

The video is the latest example of Markle's appreciation for Parton's music and message.

Parton has previously expressed her desire to have tea with Kate Middleton, after initially turning down an invitation due to a packed schedule.

King Charles has a face-to-face meeting with Indigenous Brazilian leader: Pic
King Charles has a face-to-face meeting with Indigenous Brazilian leader: Pic
King Charles lands in the deep end while knee deep in cancer battle
King Charles lands in the deep end while knee deep in cancer battle
Harry, Meghan slammed for winning humanitarian award while ignoring family drama
Harry, Meghan slammed for winning humanitarian award while ignoring family drama
Meghan Markle takes major step to manage anxiety post-royal life
Meghan Markle takes major step to manage anxiety post-royal life
Meghan Markle comes under fire for making shocking comparisons
Meghan Markle comes under fire for making shocking comparisons
Virginia Giuffre's memoir release hits Prince Andrew a new: ‘He's in trouble'
Virginia Giuffre's memoir release hits Prince Andrew a new: ‘He's in trouble'
Princess Beatrice determined not to let Prince Andrew's past affect her life
Princess Beatrice determined not to let Prince Andrew's past affect her life
Late Virginia Giuffre drops bomb against Prince Andrew: ‘It was his birthright to have me'
Late Virginia Giuffre drops bomb against Prince Andrew: ‘It was his birthright to have me'