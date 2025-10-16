 
Geo News

Meghan Markle trolled for using royal title in viral video

Meghan Markle's video has been seen by more than a million people, according to a report

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 16, 2025

Meghan Markle has drawn mixed reactions online after sharing a new video in which she appeared to flaunt a tote bag embroidered with her royal initials.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted a short reel on Instagram Wednesday highlighting her recent trip to Washington, DC, where she spoke at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit. 

The clip also included moments from her partnership with Netflix and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Set to Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, the video showed Meghan inside a plane cockpit sipping champagne, greeting attendees at the summit, and moving through her hotel with her team.

However, fans quickly zeroed in on her dark tote bag marked “DS” — standing for Duchess of Sussex, prompting criticism on social media.

“Please don’t tell me she had a bag made with the initials DS,” one user wrote on X. Another commented, “So heinously tacky.”

Despite the backlash, supporters praised the Duchess for her confidence and work ethic. 

“Booked, unbothered and busy!” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another added: “Continue to shine bright like a diamond.”

The video follows Meghan’s busy month, which included appearances in Paris, New York, and Washington.

According to a report, the video has garnered over one million views within a few hours after the Duchess of Sussex shared it on Instagram.

