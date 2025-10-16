 
New royal book on King Charles and William adds pressure ahead of Giuffre memoir

Royal Mint, National Debt: The Shocking Truth About The Royal Finances was released on October 16

October 16, 2025

A new book scrutinizing the monarchy’s finances is already being seen as another headache for the royal family, especially as Virginia Giuffre's  memoir looms.

Royal Mint, National Debt: The Shocking Truth About The Royal Finances by Norman Baker, due October 16, promises a deep dive into how royal funds are generated and spent, with particular emphasis on the present King and Prince of Wales. 

Baker’s book is billed as a sequel to his prior work and claims to reveal what has changed with the accession of a new monarch and heir. 

The book appears just one week before the scheduled release of Nobody’s Girl, the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse. 

Insiders say the royals, notably King Charles and Prince William, are bracing for renewed scrutiny. 

Royal watchers view Baker’s work as laying the groundwork for financial and institutional critique, potentially compounding reputational strain as Giuffre’s revelations arrive. 

Some suggest the crown may have little defense against concurrent narrative attacks on both its money and its morals. 


