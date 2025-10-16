 
Prince William, Kate Middleton take part in fun activity

The Prince and Princess of Wales mark National Baking Week with fun video

October 16, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton bake 'traditional potato apple cake'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have marked National Baking Week with a fun video glimpse.

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a video glimpse from the future King and Queen's visit to Long Meadow Farm in Portadown, Belfast.

During their visit, Kate and William took part in several activities including cooking and baking.

Now Kensington Palace dropped a video of Kate and William enjoying and having fun in the kitchen as they bake traditional "potato apple cake."

The caption of the video read, "Happy National Baking Week!"

"Fun to partake in the baking of a traditional potato apple cake at Long Meadow Farm in Portadown, Belfast. Thank you to the McKeever family for having us!" it further read.

This comes after Kate Middleton and Prince William confessed that their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis help them inn the kitchen.

The Princess of Wales said, "We tried this at home with a hand press," during the visit at family farm.

"It was quite good fun with the children. It was very messy," she added.

