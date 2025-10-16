Queen Camilla marks special service after King Charles' emotional message

Queen Camilla attends National Harvest Service without King Charles

Queen Camilla made a solo appearance as she attended National Harvest Service this year at Westminster Abbey.

On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of royal family posted an update on Camilla's recent royal engagement.

Queen Camilla marks solo event after King Charles' meeting with Brazilian leader

Just hours after King Charles issued an emotional statement to mark the special occasion, Camilla attended the service without the monarch.

On Stories, palace wrote, "The Queen attended the National Harvest Festival at Westminster Abbey to mark #WorldFoodDay, celebrating farmers and their vital role in feeding the nation."

Queen Camilla arrived at the service in stunning green outfit and a matching hat. She walked with the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.

Notably, the emotional statement by King Charles read, "Today is a most wonderful way to celebrate our Lord's bounty through this year's National Harvest Service in the magnificent setting of Westminster Abbey."

It continued, "It is a time of year to give thanks to the custodians of our land in a tradition that stretches back centuries, yet remains ever relevant."

"Their labour is the foundation of our food production, the heartbeat of rural communities and vital to the protection of the natural landscapes we all treasure so dearly," the statement concluded.

On the other hand, the monarch also had a face-to-face meeting with the Brazilian leader and environmentalist Chief Raoni Metuktire.