Duke of Kent joins Queen Camilla's ex-husband for friend's funeral

The Duke of Kent was at the funeral of a friend Field Marshal Lord Guthrie

October 16, 2025

The Duke of Kent and Andrew Parker Bowles, the former husband of Queen Camilla, were among mourners attending the funeral requiem mass for Field Marshal Lord Guthrie at Westminster Cathedral on Wednesday.

According to the local media, the service marked the farewell to Charles Ronald Llewelyn Guthrie, who died on September 18 at age 86. 

Lord Guthrie served as Chief of the General Staff from 1994 to 1997 and later as Chief of the Defence Staff until 2001.

The Duke of Kent, who turned 90 on October 9, attended the solemn Catholic service just weeks after mourning his wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at the same cathedral. She died on September 4 aged 92.

The duke, dressed in formal black, sat among family, military figures, and public personalities, including former tennis player Debbie Jevans and broadcaster Michael Portillo.

The Duke of Kent has maintained strong ties to the armed forces since retiring from the Army in 1976 as a lieutenant colonel.

King Charles and the royal family recently celebrated the duke’s milestone birthday, with the monarch hosting a special event at Windsor Castle in his honor.

