 
Geo News

Prince Andrew faces more shocking allegations

The latest memoirs shed light on the encounters the author had with Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2025

Virginia Giuffres book gives details on Prince Andrews allegations
Virginia Giuffre's book gives details on Prince Andrew's allegations

Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in April 2024. Prior to her death, she wrote her memoirs, which have now become public, and Prince Andrew is under fire in the book.

Its title, Nobody's Girl, whose extract The Guardian recently published, showed she was 17 at the time when she first met King Charles' brother.

In March 2001, as the memoir alleges, the duo met at Ghislaine Maxwell’s Belgravia townhouse, who was working with the late Jeffrey Epstein in his sex trafficking network.

"When Prince Andrew arrived at the house that evening, Maxwell was more coquettish than usual. 'Guess Jenna’s age,' she urged the prince, after she introduced me," the book's extract quoted.

"My daughters are just a little younger," Virginia claims in the book. "The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17. “My daughters are just a little younger than you."

Later, at Ghislaine's home, the accuser alleges Andrew had intimacy with her. "The next morning, Maxwell told me: 'You did well. The prince had fun.' Epstein would give me $15,000 for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy'."

It is worth noting Andrew denied her version of the events, including her accusations in the book.

But he settled out of court in 2022 – for a sum he did not reveal – after Virginia sued him in New York civil court for raping her in 2021.

Meghan Markle trolled for using royal title in viral video video
Meghan Markle trolled for using royal title in viral video
Meghan Markle pays tribute to Dolly Parton
Meghan Markle pays tribute to Dolly Parton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle huge clash sparks divorce fears video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle huge clash sparks divorce fears
Meghan Markle's connection slammed with racism and sexism allegations
Meghan Markle's connection slammed with racism and sexism allegations
King Charles shares emotional message amid cancer battle
King Charles shares emotional message amid cancer battle
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa's video offers longer look at meeting with William and Kate
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa's video offers longer look at meeting with William and Kate
King Charles has a face-to-face meeting with Indigenous Brazilian leader: Pic
King Charles has a face-to-face meeting with Indigenous Brazilian leader: Pic
King Charles lands in the deep end while knee deep in cancer battle
King Charles lands in the deep end while knee deep in cancer battle