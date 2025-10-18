Lily Allen gets honest about motherhood struggles

Lily Allen admits she avoids sugarcoating motherhood for her kids

Lily Allen chose to be honest with her daughters rather than being "smoother."

In a recent chat with British Vogue, the singer candidly spoke about her parenting style, revealing that when it comes to motherhood struggles, she bluntly shared it with her daughters Marnie Rose, 12, and Ethel Mary, 13, rather than presenting a good and safe image, so they can also learn from the mistakes.

"I try not to smother them. I feel like I can try and shield them and protect them from things, but I don’t think that really works," Allen dished to the outlet.

"A big part of what I’m doing at the moment creatively is for them. I need to show them that, yeah, we’ve been through something f****** devastating – twice now – and that I can get us through.”

“I feel like I often talk on the podcast about how f****** hard it is to be a mum,” Allen continued.

Because of this people even say to her what if her kids came across it.

"Yes, I want them to know that so that they don’t do the same thing! You know? I felt totally gaslit by my mum about motherhood," she noted

Allen added that her mother would tell her that everything is fine.

For those unversed, Allen shares her daughters with ex husband Sam Cooper