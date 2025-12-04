 
Geo News

President Steinmeier responds to King Charles' speech with important message

King Charles hails German-British Bridging Battalion as cornerstone of NATO Cooperation

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 04, 2025

King Charles drew an outline of his hand for volunteering charities at Windsor Castle.
King Charles drew an outline of his hand for volunteering charities at Windsor Castle.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier responded to King Charles’ speech on Thursday morning with a blend of festive cheer and diplomatic flair, highlighting the German roots of Britain’s beloved Christmas traditions.

He also pledged that the two nations will continue working “side by side for a free, peaceful Europe, side by side in support of Ukraine.”

The remarks came during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, where King Charles had earlier declared that the United Kingdom and Germany stand united in support of Ukraine and are ready to strengthen Europe’s defences against further Russian aggression. 

Speaking in St George’s Hall amid heightened European tensions, the King also praised the German-British Bridging Battalion in Minden as a cornerstone of defence cooperation, “literally building bridges” and “a unique partnership at the heart of NATO.”

Reflecting on 36 years since the Berlin Wall fell, he noted that democratic values had been tested, but the UK and Germany remain steadfast allies.

The evening wasn’t all serious. Touching on the friendly football rivalry, the King quipped, “11 people play 11 people, and in the end… the Germans win!”

Guests included Claudia Schiffer, Hans Zimmer, Motsi Mabuse, and Gruffalo illustrator Axel Scheffler sharing the same royal table.

More From Royals

Prince Harry angers fans with 'shameful' act amid life-threatening state
Prince Harry angers fans with 'shameful' act amid life-threatening state
Prince Harry secures role in 'Christmas movie' after Meghan announcement
Prince Harry secures role in 'Christmas movie' after Meghan announcement
Meghan Markle's comments spark reactions
Meghan Markle's comments spark reactions
Meghan Markle finally forgives father after serious health woes?
Meghan Markle finally forgives father after serious health woes?
King Charles raises serious concerns for Archie, Lilibet future
King Charles raises serious concerns for Archie, Lilibet future
Duchess Sophie proudly shows new honours in German State Banquet
Duchess Sophie proudly shows new honours in German State Banquet
Camilla honours future Queen Catherine after rude gesture: 'no ill will'
Camilla honours future Queen Catherine after rude gesture: 'no ill will'
King Charles brings monarchy back in positive light with powerful speech
King Charles brings monarchy back in positive light with powerful speech
Meghan Markle's family hit with health setback: ‘emergency surgery'
Meghan Markle's family hit with health setback: ‘emergency surgery'