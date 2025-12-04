President Steinmeier responds to King Charles' speech with important message

King Charles drew an outline of his hand for volunteering charities at Windsor Castle.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier responded to King Charles’ speech on Thursday morning with a blend of festive cheer and diplomatic flair, highlighting the German roots of Britain’s beloved Christmas traditions.

He also pledged that the two nations will continue working “side by side for a free, peaceful Europe, side by side in support of Ukraine.”

The remarks came during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, where King Charles had earlier declared that the United Kingdom and Germany stand united in support of Ukraine and are ready to strengthen Europe’s defences against further Russian aggression.

Speaking in St George’s Hall amid heightened European tensions, the King also praised the German-British Bridging Battalion in Minden as a cornerstone of defence cooperation, “literally building bridges” and “a unique partnership at the heart of NATO.”

Reflecting on 36 years since the Berlin Wall fell, he noted that democratic values had been tested, but the UK and Germany remain steadfast allies.

The evening wasn’t all serious. Touching on the friendly football rivalry, the King quipped, “11 people play 11 people, and in the end… the Germans win!”

Guests included Claudia Schiffer, Hans Zimmer, Motsi Mabuse, and Gruffalo illustrator Axel Scheffler sharing the same royal table.