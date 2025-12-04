King Charles shows off Windsor's most wholesome playroom

King Charles kicked off day two of the German state visit on Thursday with a royal dose of nostalgia, showcasing a Victorian sleigh designed by Prince Albert inside Windsor Castle.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Büdenbender, still fresh from their sleepover at the castle after the State Banquet, joined the King and Queen at 10am for a final round of engagements.

The gleaming red-upholstered sleigh, last used in Queen Victoria’s lifetime and immortalised in her 1845 diaries, was brought into the Inner Hall to protect it from the rain.

Ms Büdenbender couldn’t help letting out a delighted “wow” as she touched the vivid fabric, while the King and Queen warmly explained its history.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the German couple at Windsor Castle

The group compared the real sleigh to a reproduced drawing of Victoria, Albert and their children riding through snowy Brighton, pointing out the details and joking together as they posed for a very modern version of the Victorian scene.

Sleigh designed by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria used for their family outings

For the first time ever, the King authorised an engagement inside the castle’s Inner Hall, turning it into a bustling hub filled with 60 volunteers from 20 charities plus a giant game of snakes and ladders.

Citizen Hub invited both couples to roll a foam dice and tackle questions based on where they landed.

The Queen, landing gently on a reflective square, spoke about helping victims of domestic violence through her charity work, saying earnestly, “I hope I have.”

The royal family posted a video on Instagram offering a peek inside Windsor Castle.

It brought together volunteers from organisations including The Royal Voluntary Service and The Felix Project, celebrating the impact of community spirit.

Guide dog puppies Jenny and Arnie also made an appearance, much to everyone’s delight, ensuring the atmosphere was more “royal playdate” than formal state visit.