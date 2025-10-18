Jessica Simpson pals urge her to slow down amid dating hunt: Source

Photo: Jessica Simpson putting herself out there for new beau hunt: Source

Jessica Simpson is reportedly looking for a new beau.

However, her friends think she might be trying too hard.

According to RadarOnline.com, the I Wanna Love You Forever singer has been “putting herself out there to a nauseating degree,” in hopes of finding a new romance.

“Jessica’s been putting herself out there to a nauseating degree, fan-girling over guys she’d like to date and dropping names like it was an invitation,” an insider spilled.

“But friends feel she’s coming across as too needy and should tone it down.”

The source added that Simpson has been “throwing herself at these guys and not apologizing for it,” noting that she feels confident in what she brings to the table “her looks and wealth.”

Speaking to reporters at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y., the 44-year-old star even revealed she has several crushes.

“There's a lot of people who are sexy! I'm single, so everybody is sexy right now,” she said with a laugh.

“There's a lot of hotties. There’s a lot of cute guys out there.”

When asked to name names, Simpson did not hesitate and listed Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, James Franco, and Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan as her top picks.