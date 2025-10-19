Meghan Markle gets hounded for her fool like behavior: ‘What planet does she live on'

Meghan Markle gets called out for becoming a ‘fool’ on the world stage

Meghan Markle has just been slammed for turning into a ‘fool’ on the world stage, after her comments comparing her Netflix partnership to that of the Obamas.

Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell made this allegation, that too in a piece for the outlet.

“It is beyond parody for her to associate her career as a home cook with that of the twice-elected former US President and his wife Michelle,” the piece started by saying.

“Yes the Obamas have renegotiated their original Netflix deal worth nearly $1billion through their media company Higher Ground, but they are still working full tilt for the company,” the writer added.

Hence “Only a fool would fail to realise the Obamas are in a completely different stratosphere to the Sussexes, despite Meghan’s attempts to ingratiate and associate herself with them,” Ms Platell added.

Before concluding the expert also doubled down and added, “And you must wonder what planet Meghan thinks she’s on, appearing at the Fortune Most Powerful Women In Business event in the first place.” Because where her qualifications are concerned, “she’s a TV actress who married a Prince, launched vindictive attacks on his family for cash and she’s now sprinkling dried flowers about in a streamed series that’s been universally derided.”