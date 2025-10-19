'Furious' King Charles issues strong warning to Prince Andrew before 'agreement': details exposed

King Charles issued a strong warning to his brother Prince Andrew before the royal brothers reached an ‘agreement’, it has been claimed.

The fresh claims came after Prince Andrew relinquished his Duke of York title and remaining honours on Friday evening.

According to a report by the Sky News, Energy Security Ed Miliband told Sky's Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips programme "Prince Andrew has given up these titles by agreement with His Majesty the King and I think that's, you know, that's obviously the position."

Following these claims, the Mirror, citing royal insiders reported the monarch had grown “weary and furious” over the continuing tide of scandal plaguing the monarchy and told Andrew that drastic action was needed to stem it.

King Charles ‘summoned Andrew’ to tell him to do the right thing after close consultation with his family, and in particular Prince William.

King Charles told Andrew, “it was beyond comprehension for him to continue to enjoy the privileges of his position.”

The report further claims following Thursday’s phone call, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice doting father agreed to give up his titles except prince, and issued a statement on Friday night.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” the statement reads.