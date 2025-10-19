Prince Albert takes on another engagement to Guiscard & Chantilly

Prince Albert meets up for a regular royal engagement: See pics

The Monaco royal Instagram account has released picture of Prince Albert from a solo engagement where he met with Mr. Thibault Delavenne, the Mayor of a commune, and inaugurated the the Grimaldi Municipal Cultural Center.

The post’s caption offered more insights and explains, “as part of his regular visits to places linked to the history of the Princely Family, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco visited the Oise department on Saturday, October 18.”

“Guiscard: The Prince was welcomed by Mr. Thibault Delavenne, Mayor of the commune, to unveil the plaque of the Grimaldi Historic Sites network of Monaco. After a visit to the Marquisate of Guiscard, the Sovereign inaugurated the Grimaldi Municipal Cultural Center, in the presence of the many residents who came to enthusiastically welcome his visit.”

Later in the afternoon he’s said to have visited Chantilly where “the Sovereign Prince was received by Mr. Xavier Darcos, Chancellor of the Institut de France, at the Château de Chantilly, to inaugurate the exhibition: “‘From Monaco to Chantilly. A Princess of the Enlightenment in Search of Freedom’, dedicated to Marie Catherine de Brignole-Sale, a leading figure of the 18th century.”





The official account ended the caption by saying, “a day illustrating the lasting historical and cultural ties between Monaco and France”.