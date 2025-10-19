King Charles breaks cover after Prince Andrew gave up royal title

King Charles was spotted for the first time on Sunday after his brother Prince Andrew relinquished royal title, the Duke of York.

According to a report by The Sun, the King was spotted as he arrived at Crathie Kirk church, near Balmoral, for Sunday Service.

The report further claims King Charles looked serious as he made his first appearance since Prince Andrew gave up his titles.

Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

The reputation of Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, took a battering in recent years, most notably because of his links to Epstein.

The palace issued statement of Prince Andrew which reads, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”