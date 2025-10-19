Meghan Markle, Harry make joint appearance after Andrew gives up royal title

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first joint public appearance after Prince Andrew decided to relinquish his royal title-- the Duke of York.

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles, celebrating the Alliance for Children’s Rights remarkable impact and ongoing commitment to strengthening families across Los Angeles.

Later, Meghan shared a video clip and photo on her Instagram handle with caption, “Proudly supporting George Zajfen Tennis Tournament.”

Earlier, Prince Andrew on Friday renounced his title of Duke of York under pressure from his brother King Charles, amid further revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will... no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," Andrew, 65, said in a bombshell announcement.

He said his decision came after discussions with the head of state, King Charles III.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first," Andrew said in a statement sent out by Buckingham Palace.

He again denied all allegations of wrongdoing, but said "We have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."