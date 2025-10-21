'Sinners' director Ryan Coogler reacts to MGK backing out of audition

'Sinners' director Ryan Coogler shares thoughts on MGK backing out of audition

Ryan Coogler has revealed his honest thoughts about Machine Gun Kelly backing out of auditioning for Sinners.

MGK recently revealed that he was supposed to audition for the role of a vampire in the film, but didn’t go through because the character had to say the N-word, and he refused to say it.

Coogler was asked his thoughts about MGK’s decision while attending a screening of the Michael B. Jordan led film in Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

"I get it. I know he has a Black daughter and acting is acting, but you have to be comfortable with whatever it is," Coogler said.

MGK shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, 16, with ex Emma Cannon; and daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker with ex Megan Fox.

The rapper recalled the audition on The Pat McAfee Show in July while admitting that his acting career hasn’t gone as well as he’d hoped.

"I mean, there's there's been plenty of movies that come out that I'm like, ‘Ah, I was supposed to be in that.’ Or, ‘Oh, I did auditions for that,' " he said at the time. "Like Sinners, I was supposed to be in that."

"The vampire — they had me set up to do the audition— it’s the one that’s in the house, so he’s the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family," he shared. "In the audition, he has to say the ‘N-word’ and I just wouldn’t do it."

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners went on to become the first horror movie ever to get an "A" CinemaScore. Both Coogler and Michael B. Jordan won several awards for their roles in the film.