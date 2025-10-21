Top director makes return as 'Ella McCay' trailer drops

20th Century Studios drops 'Ella McCay' trailer

In this new trailer for Ella McCay, a comedy by 20th Century Studios, where James L. Brooks is returning after over a decade as a director, it shows a family in disarray but in a way that gives chuckles to the audience.



The film boasts an ensemble cast with Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Joey Brooks, and Becky Ann Baker, with Albert Brooks and Woody Harrelson.

Advertisement

About the movie, James, in a statement, explains the film's importance to him: "My goal for this movie was to pay tribute, as best I could, to the golden age of movie comedy, the 1940s and ’50s, when each of the Hepburns reigned."

He continues, "(Very strangely, it ended up feeling timely.) The challenge all along was to maintain the same zany spirit of that era, while still taking seriously the inevitable jolts, pains and pitfalls of being human."

"I was lucky enough to have a dream cast who delivered this story about Ella and her family with an energy and spirit way past what I’d imagined.”

Meanwhile, the movie's logline read, "An idealistic young woman juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them."

Ella McCay opens in theatres on Dec. 12.