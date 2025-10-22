 
Royal family in ‘serious crisis' as Prince Andrew faces court trial

Royal expert warns Prince Andrew could be tried as new Jeffrey Epstein victim make new claims

Geo News Digital Desk
October 22, 2025

Prince Andrew facing possible trial as monarchy braces for worst crisis
Royal family is in a “serious crisis” as Prince Andrew may have to go to court over new claims from another Jeffrey Epstein victim, a royal expert has revealed.

According to his biographer Andrew Lownie, the former Duke of York could still face trial as the expert called this the biggest royal scandal since the 1936 abdication.

This comes as posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Andrew of sexual abuse before, titled Nobody's Girl, releases.

Speaking on The Daily T podcast, Lownie said more victims might come forward and more emails could be leaked.

"I think this is probably the most serious crisis for the monarchy since the abdication, and I wouldn't be surprised if Andrew is actually put on trial," Lownie said.

He continued, "There's going to be more damaging revelations. There are going to be more of these leaked emails. There's another victim's memoir coming out next month."

"Who knows what might be appearing from Congress or from other victims coming forward.”

The author alleged that in Giuffre's case, Andrew "tried to avoid the summons by going up to Balmoral,” adding, “He refused to cooperate with either the victim's lawyers or the law enforcement agencies, even with mutual treaty assistance being used to try and get him to come forward."

"He and Sarah Ferguson are material witnesses,” Lownie added. “I think for the sake of the victims, they should have made.”

“I hope they will in the future, as people who were in these houses would have seen a lot of things and could be very useful.”

