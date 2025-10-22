King Charles issues one final plea to ‘disgraced' brother Andrew

‘Exhausted’ King Charles wants Andrew to stop hiding behind ‘royal titles’

King Charles reportedly lashed out at Prince Andrew during a discussion about the “disgraced” royal’s use of royal title and his residence at Royal Lodge.

According to Radar Online, the monarch has made “one final plea” to the former Duke of York: either step aside willingly or be pushed aside.

A royal aide has revealed that the monarch wants his brother “disappeared” from the public life as his scandals continue to damage the royal family’s reputation.

This comes after Andrew’s email sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were discovered in which he wrote, “we are in this together,” after his picture with a teenage Virginia Giuffre was first published in 2011.

Sharing Charles’ reaction on the matter, the insider said "Charles has had enough” even though Andrew has given up his Duke of York title and the membership of the Order of the Garter.

"He's at the end of his rope. His words about Andrew were, 'Oh, just p--- off,' which tells you everything about where things stand,” the source said.

They added, “He sighed and looked absolutely exhausted. He wants Andrew to stop hiding behind his remaining titles and quietly remove himself from public life for good."

Another source shared that Charles’ “view is that this should have ended long ago” as he “believes the only way for the monarchy to move forward is for Andrew to fully renounce his status – not half-measures, not suspended titles, but total withdrawal.”

“It's not just about optics anymore; it's about integrity,” they added,

To save the monarchy from further humiliation, the insider revealed that Charles has made one "final plea" to his younger brother.

"The King is keen to avoid turning this into a parliamentary spectacle," a well-placed courtier told the publication.

"But his message to Andrew has been unmistakable – step aside willingly or face being pushed. The family can't continue bearing the weight of his scandals."