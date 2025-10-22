Sarah Ferguson ready to turn against Prince Andrew to protect herself

Sarah Ferguson to turn on ex Prince Andrew in ‘ultimate betrayal’

Sarah Ferguson may join hands with authorities to “turn on” against ex -husband Prince Andrew if worst comes to worst, a new report has revealed.

According to a new report, the former Duchess of York is said to be considering stepping away from Andrew as pressure builds from King Charles for them to leave the Royal Lodge.

Speaking with Radar Online, sources said that their relationship has become tense due to new concerns about money tied to Epstein.

With her finances under strain and royal backing fading, Fergie is thinking about ways to secure her future, even if it means revealing information that could harm Andrew.

"Sarah's always known how to look after herself. If she's forced to pick between protecting Andrew or protecting her own future, she'll put herself first,” a source shared.

They added that Ferguson “realizes this scandal could finish her off – and she's not the type to go down without a fight."

“If that involves cooperating with authorities or doing highly-paid tell-all Netflix shows and books to betray Andrew for cash so she has a retirement fund, she will do it."

This comes after Andrew renounced his Royal titles as pressure grew on King Charles to take strict action against his "disgraced" brother.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew said in his official statement

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” he added.