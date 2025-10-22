Prince William's Earthshot Prize announces host of global stars for 2025 Awards night

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize has announced the host of global stars supporting its 2025 Awards Night.

The announcement was made on its official website on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “Today, The Earthshot Prize announces the host of global stars supporting its 2025 Awards Night including performances from Anitta, Gilberto Gil, Kylie Minogue, Seu Jorge and Shawn Mendes, and an ‘action hero’ trailer introduction from Matthew McConaughey.”

Marking the two-week countdown to 2025’s Awards Night, held on Wednesday 5 November at The Museum of Tomorrow, Rio de Janeiro, The Earthshot Prize says, “Meet the World’s True Action Heroes”, an Awards trailer voiced by Matthew McConaughey.

The trailer features the 15 Finalists for the 2025 Earthshot Prize and showcases their solutions which are changing world for the better, because “when the stakes are highest – that’s when heroes rise”.

The 2025 Awards Night is the culmination of The Earthshot Prize Summit – a three-day programme featuring high-level events, bilateral meetings and the Impact Assembly – in Rio de Janeiro from 3 – 5 November, where five of the 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalists will win a £1 million award to help advance or replicate their work and recognise their achievement and potential.

Later, in a joint social media post with Kensington Palace, it said “Introducing the global stars set to take to the stage for The Earthshot Prize 2025 Awards Night.

“From musicians, to sports icons, to environmental activists, some of the world's most influential people will join us in Rio to celebrate our Finalists and announce our five Winners.”



