King Charles finally realising 'reputational damage' to his own reign

King Charles is finally realising the 'reputational damage' to his own reign following Prince Andrew’s decision to relinquish royal title—the Duke of York.

This has been claimed by royal expert and biographer Andrew Lownie while speaking to AFP.

The royal expert said Prince Andrew’s scandals have proved a huge embarrassment to the royal family.

Lownie said Prince Andrew "lost his protector" when Queen Elizabeth died in 2022 and that King Charles should have been "far more ruthless" and acted sooner.

Prince Andrew, once feted as a handsome war hero who flew helicopters for the Royal Air Force during the 1982 Falklands conflict, was the queen´s favourite son.

"People complained about him for years and nothing was done. I think also she (Elizabeth) just had a complete blind spot about him," Lownie said.

About Prince William, the royal expert said when the Prince of Wales comes to the throne, Prince Andrew was likely to face a bleak future.

The royal biographer said, "I don´t think William is going to have much time for him. I mean there are already rumours that he won´t be invited to the coronation. He´ll certainly be stripped of his being a prince."

"William certainly doesn´t. I think Charles is realising the reputational damage to his own reign."