 
Geo News

King Charles finally realising 'reputational damage' to his own reign

Prince Andrew "lost his protector" when Queen Elizabeth died

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 22, 2025

King Charles finally realising 'reputational damage' to his own reign

King Charles is finally realising the 'reputational damage' to his own reign following Prince Andrew’s decision to relinquish royal title—the Duke of York.

This has been claimed by royal expert and biographer Andrew Lownie while speaking to AFP.

Advertisement

The royal expert said Prince Andrew’s scandals have proved a huge embarrassment to the royal family.

Lownie said Prince Andrew "lost his protector" when Queen Elizabeth died in 2022 and that King Charles should have been "far more ruthless" and acted sooner.

Prince Andrew, once feted as a handsome war hero who flew helicopters for the Royal Air Force during the 1982 Falklands conflict, was the queen´s favourite son.

"People complained about him for years and nothing was done. I think also she (Elizabeth) just had a complete blind spot about him," Lownie said.

About Prince William, the royal expert said when the Prince of Wales comes to the throne, Prince Andrew was likely to face a bleak future.

The royal biographer said, "I don´t think William is going to have much time for him. I mean there are already rumours that he won´t be invited to the coronation. He´ll certainly be stripped of his being a prince."

"William certainly doesn´t. I think Charles is realising the reputational damage to his own reign."

Advertisement
Princess Beatrice shows King Charles where her loyalty lies as she visits Andrew video
Princess Beatrice shows King Charles where her loyalty lies as she visits Andrew
King Charles issues one final plea to ‘disgraced' brother Andrew video
King Charles issues one final plea to ‘disgraced' brother Andrew
Meghan Markle knows her 'popularity' state incase of UK return
Meghan Markle knows her 'popularity' state incase of UK return
Royal family in ‘serious crisis' as Prince Andrew faces court trial
Royal family in ‘serious crisis' as Prince Andrew faces court trial
King Charles warned 'long lasting monarchy' demands Andrew exile
King Charles warned 'long lasting monarchy' demands Andrew exile
Princess Beatrice exudes ' poker face' to showcase her 'bravado'
Princess Beatrice exudes ' poker face' to showcase her 'bravado'
Kate Middleton, Prince William want leave from Prince Andrew 'circus'
Kate Middleton, Prince William want leave from Prince Andrew 'circus'
Prince Andrew is 'innocent until proven guilty,' reminds close friend
Prince Andrew is 'innocent until proven guilty,' reminds close friend