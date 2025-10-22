Sarah Ferguson's reaction exposed after losing royal title

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson is ‘furious’ after losing her royal title amid Andrew’s latest Epstein fallout.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in a piece for his substack ShuterScoop.

He writes “Duchess of York is ‘livid’ after losing her ‘Her Royal Highness’ title amid Andrew’s latest Epstein fallout.”

Citing an insider, Rob claims Sarah Ferguson is “furious” that title was her identity.

“Losing it feels like a death.”

Royal expert Phil Dampier recently also told Woman’s Day that Sarah was “on the edge of a nervous breakdown”.

In his new column, Dampier writes, “I’m told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown. I can reveal her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK.”

Last week, Prince Andrew announced he would no longer use his royal titles or honours after a “family discussion”.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson has also removed ‘the Duchess of York’ from her social media handles.

Prince Andrew said in a statement on last Friday, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”