Sarah Ferguson ready to point finger at Prince Andrew to avoid being dragged down

October 22, 2025
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly set to go to extreme lengths to save herself as she fears Prince Andrew could take her down with himself.
According to a recent report by Radar Online, the former Duchess of York is planning a bombshell “tell-all interview” to point fingers at ex-husband Andrew.
This comes after King Charles gave a clear warning to Andrew to surrender his royal titles as calls grew to take a strict action against his “disgraced” brother.
"The King was absolutely firm that Andrew's conduct can't be excused," a palace aide shared with the publication. "He warned him it was time to step aside gracefully – before Parliament had to step in and do it for him."
Now, Fergie will sit for an interview “major broadcasters or streamers to both clear her name and get a bumper paycheck,” the publication reported.
"She's never been one to hold back," a television executive said. "There's industry chatter about her sitting down for a gentle U.S. interview – something far more controlled than Andrew's Newsnight debacle.”
“But for it to land well, she'd need to clearly separate herself from him,” they added.
A well-placed royal insider also shared, "It's obvious now that Sarah's financial ties to Epstein lasted far longer than people realized.
"She's deeply anxious about what could surface next – and she fears Andrew could take her down too. That's why she's preparing to point the finger elsewhere."