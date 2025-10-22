Prince Andrew receives killer blow over all-consuming self-indulgence

Prince Andrew’s killer blow finally puts an end to his public life

Prince Andrew is finally facing a ‘killer blow’ that threatens to end his entire public life, an expert has just alleged.

The expert in question penned this take down as part of an opinion piece for Express UK.

Advertisement

In it the writer Christopher Smithers pulled apart this fall from grace and said, “for many the long overdue news that the (former) Duke of York had opted to fall on his sword by finally relinquishing all of his remaining titles and honours was greeted with great pleasure.”

For those unversed, this was done at the insistence of King Charles, the author reports.

It is also pertinent to mention that the titles the royal has refused to use in public include his title as Duke of York, and the Knight of the Most Noble Order of the Garter title, similarly Andy’s Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) has also been set aside.

With that now out in the open, the expert went as far as to allege “It is fair comment to say that Andy has neither the qualities of chivalry, nor has he distinguished himself with any demonstrably personal service to the Monarch of late. In fact, quite the opposite.”

The reason for Mr Smithers’ thoughts is due to him spent most of his life in an all-consuming self-indulgence”.

However, “the continuation of his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein beyond the point at which he publicly claimed was a killer blow to his reputation,” more than anything else he noted.

Calls to Remove Prince Andrew’s Titles Permanently:

There are also calls to have a more permanent solution, and those championing this include SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn.

According to a report by The Guardian Flynn feels, “if the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles, the SNP will do all we can to force them to act.”

“Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an act of parliament. Therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour government to bring forward that legislation immediately.”

“The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for. The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.”

Prince Andrew’s Announcement About Stepping Down:

According to Buckingham Palace the statement reads, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”