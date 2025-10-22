King Charles acts to protect Prince William by making Andrew give up royal titles

King Charles’ final act before abdication protects William from royal scandal

King Charles took a major decision as he pushed Prince Andrew to renounce his Duke of York title in a bid to Prince William’s reign from scandal.

The monarch’s move is being seen as a final act of protection for his son William, according to palace insiders.

With his health in decline, Charles wanted to resolve what one courtier called "the Andrew problem" before William becomes king.

A source told Radar Online that it was a "parting gift" from Charles to William as he made one final move to “spare his son the political and reputational turmoil of dealing with his disgraced uncle.”

"Charles saw this as his way of protecting the institution – and his son," a senior royal source told the publication.

"He didn't want William inheriting a situation where his uncle still held titles or ceremonial honors. This was the King's final act of housekeeping before the next reign begins,” they added.

"He's aware his time is limited and wanted to spare William the burden of sorting it out. In many ways, this was Charles' last gift to his son – and quite possibly his final act of service."

William was secretly told about the decision and he supported it as he has long considered Andrew a liability to the monarchy’s reputation.

"William's been very clear that he views Andrew as a liability to the monarchy's reputation," the insider shared.

"If the King hadn't stepped in, William was fully prepared to handle it himself."