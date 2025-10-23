Prince Andrew ‘tawdry affairs' after diverging from Royal work

Prince Andrew’s situation will only land in one direction, says an expert.

Royal author Russell Myers notes years of service from the Royal Family has gone down the drain as King Charles is seemingly trying to protect his younger brother, Andrew, amid his association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He writes for Mirror: “We are told that the King remains reluctant to take up parliamentary time needed to formally strip his brother of his dukedom. Well that ship has already sailed.”

“The people will demand results and if new laws are required to strip the prince of his remaining royal privileges then they should be actioned at once,” notes the expert.

Mr Myers continues: “York Central MP Rachael Maskell has set out legislation which would grant Charles the power to remove titles. The proposed new law would give the King the power to remove titles on his own initiative, following a recommendation of a joint committee of Parliament.”

“This whole tawdry affair has detracted from the good work the royal family do day in day out for far too long. If it is to reach any sort of conclusion, Andrew should leave his grace and favour home and be exiled for good or the stench of his association will linger forever,” he says.