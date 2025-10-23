Queen Camilla says Meghan Markle's ‘dangerous' for King Charles peace

Queen Camilla’s real feelings for Meghan laid bare amid Harry, Charles peace talks

Queen Camilla is said to be strictly against of the idea of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coming back to the royal family fold.

According to a report by Radar Online, the Queen Consort believes the Duchess of Sussex is “dangerous” for the monarch’s peace of mind.

A palace insider told the publication that Camilla has not forgiven Harry for what he wrote in his bombshell memoir Spare and believes Meghan “fueled” his hatred towards her.

"Camilla thinks it's utterly absurd to let Harry or Meghan them back into the fold,” the insider said of the Queen.

“She was firmly opposed to Harry's last visit, but Charles went ahead anyway,” they added, referring to Harry’s September visit to the UK where he met with Charles at the Clarence House, London.

The insider further noted that the “idea of Meghan returning, even for a short time, is something she finds completely unacceptable."

A friend of Camilla revealed that she blames Meghan for what Harry wrote in his autobiography. "Camilla never forgets a slight,” they said.

“Being branded a wicked stepmother still stings, and Harry's never once said sorry. In her eyes, Meghan fueled and magnified his anger toward the family.

“That kind of hurt doesn't fade – and she doubts it ever will."

Before concluding, the source revealed that the Queen is hard at work behind the scenes to stop Meghan and Harry from coming back.

"Camilla's willing to keep things polite on the surface, but that's where it ends. In private, she calls Meghan manipulative and believes she's a danger to the King's peace of mind."