Meghan Markle makes it clear she will not return to UK with absurd demand

Meghan Markle creates ‘deliberate barrier’ in Prince Harry, King Charles peace talks

Meghan Markle is deliberately trying to make it hard for Prince Harry to reconcile with his father King Charles and the rest of the royal family.

According to a latest report, the Duchess of Sussex has told the Duke that she won’t attend any royal events if Queen Camilla is present.

Palace insider said that the condition makes Meghan’s return to royal life nearly impossible, reported Radar Online.

A source told the publication shared that Meghan’s demand is meant to show she supports Harry’s wish to rebuild ties with King Charles, but without personally getting involved again.

The insiders are calling it an "impossible ultimatum,” as one noted that by putting forward such condition, Meghan is showing how much she “hates” the idea of returning to The Firm.

"Meghan's been absolutely firm that she won't share a room with Camilla, no matter the occasion,” the source said.

“She's calling it a boundary, but inside the palace and in Harry's eyes it's viewed as a deliberate barrier – a way of making her return to royal life unworkable.

“It's her saying, 'I'll never go back to the royal family with Harry.'"