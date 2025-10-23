Howard Stern seethes with rage as he loses lucrative deal to Alex Cooper

Howard Stern is fuming after losing lucrative deal to Alex Cooper

Howard Stern is reportedly throwing tantrums at his show’s crew.

According to Radar Online, the 71-year-old American media personality is hurt by the constant criticism after he jokingly said that Andy Cohen was trying to grab his radio job and influence his contract talks with SiriusXM.

The insider told the outlet that Stern’s big ego cannot stand people’s behavior towards him, due to which he is showing rage on the set of his show, The Howard Stern Show, which has his show’s crew worried he might leave the show, making them jobless.

He thinks he has become irrelevant in modern times because Sirius recently finalized a three-year deal with Alex Cooper, the Call Her Daddy podcast host and the founder of Unwell Network. The deal is reportedly for $125 million.

The source confided, "Everyone is walking on pins and needles around Howard, fearful of triggering a major meltdown.”

"They're fearful he'll throw in the towel and leave them abandoned and unemployed. It's totally unfair. His staff has been nothing but loyal to Howard, and he's treated them abominably and lured them in with paychecks that are only enough to pay for food and rent – but not buy a house like he has. Their very security hangs in the balance,” the insider explained.

Stern, who considers himself the King of All Media, cannot digest the fact that Sirius has bestowed Cooper with money and attention by snubbing him.

"His jealousy knows no bounds. He doesn't understand what she's got that he hasn't. It's given him all the motivation to quit," the source stated.