Howie Mandel opens up about devastating family struggle

Howie Mandel reveals his grandson's health struggles

Howie Mandel’s grandson has been suffering from a life-threatening disease.

While conversing with Radar Online, the 69-year-old Canadian comedian and television actor shared his nine-year-old grandson, Axel, has been afflicted by leukemia for the past four years.

Following a trip to Hawaii, Axel, who is the son of Howie’s daughter, Jackelyn Shultz, was diagnosed with a grave medical condition and underwent chemotherapy within 24 hours of his diagnosis.

He also underwent a bone marrow transplant after his older sister, 11-year-old Abbey, donated it.

The America’s Got Talent judge told the outlet that Axel is experiencing the severe side effects of intense cancer treatments.

Howie explained, "Three, four years, and it's still a struggle. He doesn't have an immune system, so he can't go to school. He's doing well. His leukemia is in remission. We're just trying to build up his immune system."

Notably, the family decided to keep the little boy’s disease private and Jackelyn would wear mask while going out in order to protect her son’s weakened immune system but it led to some misunderstandings.

"Sometimes somebody would come in to do [the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast], and they'd have a cold and [Jackelyn] would be wearing a mask," Howie, the grandfather, stated.